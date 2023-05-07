Local fire departments responding for mutual aid to Somers for possible drowning

At about 1:50 p.m., several Western Kenosha County fire departments are responding for mutual aid to Somers Fire and Rescue for a possible drowning in the 2000 block of Sheridan Road in Somers.

Requested to respond are:

Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and South Shore Fire Proteftion District with boats.

South Shore and Racine Fire Department with dive techs.

Twin Lakes Fire Department and Newport Fire Protection District with squads.

Paris Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Newport with ATVs.

Kenosha Fire Department and Pleasant Prairie with chiefs.