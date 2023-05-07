Local fire departments responding for mutual aid to Somers for possible drowning

At about 1:50 p.m., several Western Kenosha County fire departments are responding for mutual aid to Somers Fire and Rescue for a possible drowning in the 2000 block of Sheridan Road in Somers.
Requested to respond are:
- Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and South Shore Fire Proteftion District with boats.
- South Shore and Racine Fire Department with dive techs.
- Twin Lakes Fire Department and Newport Fire Protection District with squads.
- Paris Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Newport with ATVs.
- Kenosha Fire Department and Pleasant Prairie with chiefs.