Local fire departments responding for mutual aid to Somers for possible drowning

May 7th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 1:50 p.m., several Western Kenosha County fire departments are responding for mutual aid to Somers Fire and Rescue for a possible drowning in the 2000 block of Sheridan Road in Somers.

Requested to respond are:

  • Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and South Shore Fire Proteftion District with boats.
  • South Shore and Racine Fire Department with dive techs.
  • Twin Lakes Fire Department and Newport Fire Protection District with squads.
  • Paris Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Newport with ATVs.
  • Kenosha Fire Department and Pleasant Prairie with chiefs.

