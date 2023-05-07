Arbor Day in Bristol

Saturday morning Bristol and Growing With Bristol held the 11th annual Arbor Day celebration. This year it was held at Hansen Park. Planners thought it would be fun for the kids to see the processes. To plant a seed or plant a bulb. They received a planter, lily bulb and/or seeds to grow a Norway Maple or Amur Maple.

Kids could take a free tree home courtesy of the Village of Bristol, either a small Bur Oak or Norway Spruce.

DeVroomen Garden Products donated bulbs. One could purchase lilies or peonies for a donation to Growing With Bristol.

Kids received a goodie bag with a scavenger hunt, bookmark and stickers.