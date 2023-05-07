Appointments made to Salem Lakes boards and commissions

Appointments to fill seats on Salem Lakes boards and commissions were made by the village president and Village Board Monday at a special board meeting.

In most cases, appointments were for positions with expiring terms.

But in addition to expiring terms, two current plan commission members were removed from their posts and additional appointments made to replace them.

How appointments to each of the boards are made varies by entity.

For the plan commission, which has a role in planning and development issues, the village president makes appointments to open seats. President Rita Bucur reappointed member Eric Eriksen to another three-year term. She also reappointed alternates Jeff Albrecht and Roger Johnson to one-year terms. Andy Phillips was appointed to a seat that had been held by Bruce Nopenz.

Bucur also called for removal of member Kim Breunig, which required a vote of the board. Breunig’s removal passed in a 4 to 3 vote with Trustees Jared Young, Bill Barhyte, Kelly Sweeting and Bucur voting in favor and Trustees Bill Hopkins, Dennis Faber and Ron Gandt voting against. Then Bucur appointed Joe Day to fill the seat.

Bucur also called for removal of Allen Sommer. That removal passed unanimously. Bucur appointed Ross Swartz to that seat.

Asked via email why she chose to remove Breunig and Sommer, Bucar replied:

Our election showed the voters want change all around. I was pleased to have so many options of very qualified people who submitted interest for each of our Boards and Commissions. It’s time to allow others the chance to step up and serve their community. Those I chose are critical thinkers whom I feel will do a great job using their vast knowledge to serve the community well. I’m looking forward to the new energy and fresh outlook they will bring.”

Other appointments made Monday were:

Park Commission — (village president appoints and Village Board confirms via vote) Shelley Eriksen and Katie Volbrecht were reappointed to 3-year terms. Both were approved unanimously.

Fire Commission — (village president appoints and Village Board confirms via vote) Ed Herried was appointed to a 5-year term to replace Tom Strachan, who resigned. Herried was approved unanimously.

Zoning Board of Appeals — (village president appoints and Village Board confirms via vote) Vickie Galich was reappointed to a 3-year term and named vice-chariman. Peter Poli was appointed to a 3-year term and named chairman. Both were approved unanimously.

Board of Review (appointed by village president) Jeff Albrecht and Shirley Boening were reappointed to 3-year terms.

Community Library board — (village president appoints and Village Board confirms via vote) Cathy Czischke was reappointed to a 3-year term. Trustee Brian Hopkins, who had filled one of these seats, resigned. Trustee Kelly Sweeting was appointed to that seat. Kim Chesser was appointed to another seat that was vacant, with a term ending in 2025. All appointments were approved unanimously.

Hooker Lake Management District — Aaron Curran was unanimously appointed to an indefinite term.

Silver Lake Management District — Hopkins was unanimously appointed to a fill the village representative seat on the board.

Voltz Lake — Trustee Jared Young was unanimously appointed to fill the village representative seat.