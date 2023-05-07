Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting May 8, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a Village Board meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

The meeting will be livestreaned and available for later viewing here.

Agenda items include:

Request for unit 6770 (1978 Chevy mini attack/grass rig) to be sent to Wisconsin State Surplus action.

Payment request for Stryker/Lucas 3 Compression devices funded by the FLEX grant provided by the State of Wisconsin. Total $26,709.82

Discussion and possible action on Payment Request No. 1 by Asphalt Contractors, Inc., in the amount of

$233,088.50, for the 2023 Street & Utilities Improvements Program.

Ordinance 2023.05-67. An Ordinance repealing provisions related to the Zoning Board of Appeals and

recreating the same as Chapter 160 of the Municipal Code of the Village of Salem Lakes.

The full agenda is available here.