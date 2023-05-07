Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting May 8, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a Village Board meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
The meeting will be livestreaned and available for later viewing here.
Agenda items include:
- Request for unit 6770 (1978 Chevy mini attack/grass rig) to be sent to Wisconsin State Surplus action.
- Payment request for Stryker/Lucas 3 Compression devices funded by the FLEX grant provided by the State of Wisconsin. Total $26,709.82
- Discussion and possible action on Payment Request No. 1 by Asphalt Contractors, Inc., in the amount of
$233,088.50, for the 2023 Street & Utilities Improvements Program.
- Ordinance 2023.05-67. An Ordinance repealing provisions related to the Zoning Board of Appeals and
recreating the same as Chapter 160 of the Municipal Code of the Village of Salem Lakes.