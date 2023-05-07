Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting May 8, 2023

The Bristol Village Board is schedulled to hold a regular semi-monthly meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

Discuss and consider for approval the request of Jon Tack 597 Midnight Pass, Antioch, IL and and Juan Aldana 15901 Horton Rd., Kenosha, for a Land Use Plan Amendment change from A-2 (General Agricultural District) to A-3 (Agricultural Related Manufacturing, Warehousing and Marketing District) and a Rezone from A-2 (General Agricultural District) to A-3 (Agricultural Related Manufacturing, Warehousing and Marketing District) on tax parcel #37-4-121-341-0310 this property is located at 15901 Horton Road.

Review and discuss the request of Ken Moore N1975 Birches Dr., Lake Geneva, for a Site Plan Review on tax parcel #37-4-121-134-0225. For informational purposes this property is located at 12660 Wilmot Rd.

Consider for approval ORDINANCE NO. 2023-5: ADOPTION OF INTRODUCTION, TITLES/CHAPTERS 8 AND 10 OF THE NEW VILLAGE OF BRISTOL CODE OF ORDINANCES.

The full agenda is available here.