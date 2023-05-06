Units responding for fire in Twin Lakes

May 6th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 11:42 a.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department and Twin Lakes Police are responding to a report of a fire in the 1800 block of Sunset Drive in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: This is for a stove fire. May already be extinguished.

