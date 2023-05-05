2023 National Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive collection day is May 13; event benefits The Sharing Center

The 2023 National Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will be happening May 13.

The food collection locally will benefit The Sharing Center in Trevor.

Bristol and Salem letter carriers were distributing bags this week, said Sharon Pomaville, executive director of The Sharing Center.

You are asked to fill the bag with non perishable groceries and leave it out the morning of Saturday, May 13 to be collected by your mail carrier.

If people miss putting the bag out on May 13, they can leave it the next mail day for the carrier and deliver it earlier and later than May 13 directly to The Sharing Center. The actual blue bag is not necessary, any bag or container works.

By the way, you may have noticed an old date on the bag left in your mailbox. That’s because bags purchased for the 2020 drive — which was cancelled by COVID-19 concerns — are being used this year so as to not waste thyem, Pomaville said.

“The bag may say 2020, but the food drive is May 13, 2023!” Pomaville said. “We repurposed the bags and spared the landfill.”

This drive is important for the food pantry aspect of The Sharing Center, Pomaville said.

“This food will stock enter shelves for the entire summer,” Pomaville said. “As the need has doubled since last year, it comes at a great time.”

Questions? Call 262-298-5535.