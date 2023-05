Newly elected village President Rita Bucur addressed a range of topics in her comments Monday at the first Salem Lakes Village Board meeting with its new members.

Bucur and Trustees Bill Barhyte, Kelly Sweeting and Jared Young defeated longtime incumbents in the April 4 election.

Bucur spoke on a range of topics in her about 10-minute comments, including the election, making hard decisions, thanking her supporters and her priorities going forward.

Here is video of Bucur’s comments: