Westosha Central HS bands perform in Nashville

The Westosha Central High School bands visited Nashville April 20-23.
The WCHS Bands participated in the Festival of Music competition held at the Nashville School of the Arts.
The Concert Band received a rating of Excellent and took 2nd place.
Jazz Central received a rating of Superior and took 1st place. Jazz Central also received the highest rated score out of all instrumental groups. Anna Scheele was awarded the Outstanding Jazz Soloist Award. T
The awards ceremony was held at The Musicians Hall of Fame. The students had a private tour of the Hall of Fame after the ceremony.
The WCHS Bands also had a recording session held at the historic RCA Victor Studio B recording studio. The students also toured and visited the Country Music Hall of Fame, Honky Tonk Hwy, Music Row, Opryland Resort, and they took in a show at The Grand Ole Opry.