Westosha Central HS bands perform in Nashville

Jazz Central after they just finished their recording session at RCA Victor Studio B recording studio. /Contributed photos

The Westosha Central High School bands visited Nashville April 20-23.

The WCHS Bands participated in the Festival of Music competition held at the Nashville School of the Arts.

The Concert Band received a rating of Excellent and took 2nd place.

Jazz Central received a rating of Superior and took 1st place. Jazz Central also received the highest rated score out of all instrumental groups. Anna Scheele was awarded the Outstanding Jazz Soloist Award. T

The awards ceremony was held at The Musicians Hall of Fame. The students had a private tour of the Hall of Fame after the ceremony.

The WCHS Bands also had a recording session held at the historic RCA Victor Studio B recording studio. The students also toured and visited the Country Music Hall of Fame, Honky Tonk Hwy, Music Row, Opryland Resort, and they took in a show at The Grand Ole Opry.

Anna Scheele playing a piano solo at Festival of Music. Contributed photo

WCHS Concert Band getting ready to perform on stage at Festival of Music. /Contributed photo

Alex Bush playing a tenor sax solo at Festival of Music. /Contributed photo