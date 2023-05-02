Salem Lakes Village Board gets started on ATV/UTV use ordinance

The Salem Lakes Village Board moved forward Monday on creating an ordinance allowing ATV/UTV use on village roads.

The move comes in the wake of a referendum in April that favored allowing ATV/UTV use.

The board agreed at a committee of the whole meeting Monday to form a committee to explore the issue and develop what should be in an ordinance.

Trustee Ron Gandt, who proposed creating the committee, said he has uncovered a lot of information on the subject.

Speaking of resources on creating an ordinance, Gandt said “it’s just amazing what’s out there.”

Rather than start from scratch, Trustee Bill Hopkins suggested adopting something close to state Department of Natural Resources statutes. Trustee Jared Young also favored that approach. ATVs/UTVs are licensed and regulated by the state, unlike golf carts.

Gandt said his understanding of DNR advice was to open all village roads to ATV/UTV use, rather than trying to designate only certain village roads. Doing so could take considerable signage to designate where ATVs/UTVs are legal.

ATV/UTV use will not be allowed on county and state Highways.

Several board members expressed interest in seeing if a club could fundraise toward the cost of the signage.

Gandt said he knew of two other people willing to serve on the committee along with himself, but village President Rita Bucur said she felt membership on the committee should be opened up to the public at large. She said anyone interested in serving on the committee should submit of a letter of interest to the village clerk within two weeks.