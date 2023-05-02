Book sale at Community Library in Twin Lakes May 4, 5 & 6

Note: This post contains information corrected from an earlier version. — DH

The May book sale at the Community Library in Twin Lakes will take place this weekend May 4, 5, and 6. Thursday has been added to the customary Friday and Saturday sale. Patrons may now shop on Thursday May 4 from 3 to 7 p.m. The decision to add another day to the sale is in response to customers who have busy weekends, but have time to stop after work or school on a weekday.

A wide selection of nonfiction and fiction is available in hardcover and paperback, all at reasonable prices. The days and times of the sale are Thursday, May 4 from 3 to 7; Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6, from 10 until 2.

All proceeds from the sale are donated by Friends of the Community Library to the Community Library for Youth Services Programs.

The Twin Lakes branch is located at 110 S. Lake Avenue.