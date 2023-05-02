2023 Salem Lakes Spring Cleanup is May 20

/Earlene Frederick-Ember Images photo

The 11th annual Salem Lakes Spring Cleanup will take place May 20, starting at 10 a.m.

Just like the previous 10 years, participants will be hitting the roads, parks and waters to do their part in cleaning the village. In the previous 10 years, volunteers have cleaned up over 40 tons of trash from lakes, the river and roadways.

Last year’s attendance was just shy of the record attendance of 185 people. Volunteers gather at Fox River Park where they are given specific routes that are predetermined to have the most amount of trash on them. They will then walk these routes and pick up trash, which is then picked up by volunteers in trucks that will bring full bags to a dumpster.

Organizers, lead by the event’s founder Allen Dunski of Silver Lake, are working on donations/prizes again this year. Adults must bring a bag of non-perishable food items to be entered into the drawings. Those food items are donated to the Sharing Centers Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

More information for those interested in attending or sponsoring is available here.