Friends of Community Library book sale is May 4

A book sale, sponsored by Friends of Community Library, will be held this Saturday, May 4, at the Twin Lakes branch of the library, 110 S Lake Ave, Twin Lakes.

The sale runs from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Friends’ members may shop from 10 to 11 a.m., but anyone purchasing a $5 yearly membership may immediately shop then as well. The general public is invited from 11a.m. until the 3:30 p.m. closing. The $5 book bag special runs from 2 p.m. until the sale’s closing.

A children’s book drive donated to the sale ensures that there are many children’s books to choose from. The sale also includes hard cover books, both fiction and nonfiction, paperbacks, DVDs and CDs to add to anyone’s collection.