Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board committee of the whole & special board meetings May 1, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold committee of the whole and special board meetings Monday starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

The meeting will be live streamed here.

The committee of the whole meeting — where no action is taken — takes place first. Among the agenda items are:

Discussion of ATV/UTV referendum, creating a committee, and requirements for an ordinance

for the UTV/ATV use on Village Roads. Discussion of fines/bonds concerning the golf cart ordinance.

Discussion regarding RFP for real estate broker services for sale of Village properties.

Discussion regarding Administrator’s report at Committee of the Whole meetings.

Discussion regarding Ordinance repealing provisions to Zoning Board of Appeals and recreating

the same as Chapter 160 of the Municipal Code of the Village of Salem Lakes.

Among the agenda items for the special meeting — where action can be taken — are:

Discussion and possible action on appointments to village commissions and boards and representatives to lake districts.

The full agenda is available here.