Digging at Brass Ball Corners is for detention basin

With the rapid addition of gas stations, fast food restaurants and coffee shops in Paddock Lake recently an innocent turn of a spade of dirt is enough to set off the next rumor of what’s to come.

Such is the case with some excavation going on at the southeast corner of Highway 50 and Highway 83 (Brass Ball Corners) that started this week.

Despite persistent rumors to the contrary, the digging is part of the Highway 50 reconstruction project, not a well-known retailer.

“The excavation occurring at the corner is Wis. DOT constructing a stormwater detention basin to treat runoff from the intersection,” Paddock Lake village administrator Tim Popanda informed Village Board members in an email late this week.

However, a revived “site and architectural plans for a framed fast-food restaurant” south of the Highway 83-50 intersection on the west side of Highway 83 was on the Plan Commission agenda last month.