2023 Paddock Lake Arbor Day celebration coverage

Members of Cub Scout Pack 328 pose with Paddock Lake’s Tree City USA flag and their free tree samplings.

A rainy morning drove Paddock Lake’s celebration of Arbor Day indoors Saturday.

Attending were representatives of Cub Scout Pack 328 (Salem School), village administrator Tim Popanda and Trustee Mike Rayniak, chairman of the Village Tree Commission.

This year’s celebration was to include the planting of a tree on the south end of the Village Hall property. Instead, attendees gathered in the Village Hall meeting room. Refreshments were served.

This is Paddock Lake’s 24th annual Arbor Day celebration. The village is an official Tree City USA.

In the spirit of Arbor Day, village residents are encouraged to visit Village Hall Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., to pick up free tree saplings. The samplings are in buckets located in the foyer. Residents are asked to be respectful and only take what you intend to plant and leave some for others.