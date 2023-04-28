Units responding for fire in Silver Lake

At about 10:10 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for a report of a fire in the 900 block of Cogswell Drive in Silver Lake.
Per dispatch: This is for a large garbage container containing cardboard at a business that is on fire.
