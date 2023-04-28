Units responding for alarm in Brighton

Apr 28th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 4:14 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an alarm in the 30700 block of 52nd Street in Brighton.

Per dispatch: This is a carbon monoxide alarm at a residence.

