A word from our sponsors: Biehn’s Floorworks seeking showroom/admin assistant

Biehn’s Floorworks in Bristol is seeking a showroom/admin assistant.

Responsibilities: Assist customers in flooring selections; keep pricing of products current; maintain an organized and clean showroom; assist with administrative duties.

Qualifications: Good communication and organizational skills. Ability to learn about flooring products. Basic knowledge of Word, Excel, and QuickBooks software.

Apply by email (don@biehnsfloorworks.com) or in person at 15631 75th St., Bristol.

Don and Sheila Biehn started their flooring business out of their home in 1991. They moved their growing business to its current Bristol location in 1995. Biehn’s showcases a large variety of hardwood (custom site finished and prefinished), tile (ceramic, porcelain, and stone), luxury vinyl plank and tile, stone countertops, and carpet selections in its Bristol showroom. Biehn’s offers design advice and installation service for all of the products they sell.