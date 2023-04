At about 2:35 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Randall Fire Department and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue units are responding for a fire in the 24500 block of Wilmot Road in Trevor.

Per dispatch: Shed reported on fire.

UPDATE 2:40 p.m. — Incident command reports to dispatch that fire is under control. All units still responding released to return to quarters.