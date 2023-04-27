Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting April 27, 2023

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.
Agenda items include:
- RICARDO III & APRIL GARCIA, 37720 87 th St., Burlington, WI 53105 (Owner), requesting a variance (Section IV. C. 12.21-2(g) 1: that all structures shall be located at least 65 feet from the right-of-way of any County Trunk Highway) to
allow an existing 22’ x 10’ deck to remain and be located 40 feet from the right-of-way of CTH “F” (87 th St.) and to construct a 22’ x 10’ covered porch addition to be located 40 feet from the right-of-way of CTH “F” (87 th St.) on Tax Key 60-4-119-171-0120, Town of Randall. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- Consideration and possible adoption of Resolution No. 2023-001, pertaining to the creation of Chapter 31 of
the Town of Randall Code of Ordinances, which would regulate the installation of solar energy systems in
the Town.
- Tabled Golf Cart/ATV fall referendum. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.