Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting April 27, 2023

Apr 27th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Agenda items include:

  • RICARDO III & APRIL GARCIA, 37720 87 th St., Burlington, WI 53105 (Owner), requesting a variance (Section IV. C. 12.21-2(g) 1: that all structures shall be located at least 65 feet from the right-of-way of any County Trunk Highway) to
    allow an existing 22’ x 10’ deck to remain and be located 40 feet from the right-of-way of CTH “F” (87 th St.) and to construct a 22’ x 10’ covered porch addition to be located 40 feet from the right-of-way of CTH “F” (87 th St.) on Tax Key 60-4-119-171-0120, Town of Randall. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
  • Consideration and possible adoption of Resolution No. 2023-001, pertaining to the creation of Chapter 31 of
    the Town of Randall Code of Ordinances, which would regulate the installation of solar energy systems in
    the Town.
  • Tabled Golf Cart/ATV fall referendum. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

The full agenda is available here,

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives