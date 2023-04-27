Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting April 27, 2023

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Agenda items include:

RICARDO III & APRIL GARCIA, 37720 87 th St., Burlington, WI 53105 (Owner), requesting a variance (Section IV. C. 12.21-2(g) 1: that all structures shall be located at least 65 feet from the right-of-way of any County Trunk Highway) to

allow an existing 22’ x 10’ deck to remain and be located 40 feet from the right-of-way of CTH “F” (87 th St.) and to construct a 22’ x 10’ covered porch addition to be located 40 feet from the right-of-way of CTH “F” (87 th St.) on Tax Key 60-4-119-171-0120, Town of Randall. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

allow an existing 22’ x 10’ deck to remain and be located 40 feet from the right-of-way of CTH “F” (87 th St.) and to construct a 22’ x 10’ covered porch addition to be located 40 feet from the right-of-way of CTH “F” (87 th St.) on Tax Key 60-4-119-171-0120, Town of Randall. Discussion, consideration, and action if any. Consideration and possible adoption of Resolution No. 2023-001, pertaining to the creation of Chapter 31 of

the Town of Randall Code of Ordinances, which would regulate the installation of solar energy systems in

the Town.

the Town of Randall Code of Ordinances, which would regulate the installation of solar energy systems in the Town. Tabled Golf Cart/ATV fall referendum. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

The full agenda is available here,