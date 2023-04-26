Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education May 4 program to feature pollinator info

Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education, (KCAHCE) will hold their monthly May County wide educational program on Thursday, May 4, 7 p.m., in the Hearing Room of the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St, Bristol.

This “MAY the 4th Bee With You” program is free and open to the public and will feature Kristi Heuser, Pollinator Patch Program Manager and Stormwater Resource Consultant of the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network. Kristi will address, Pollinator Patches:

•Their relationship to H2O quality

•Importance to Pollinator conservation, and

•Guidance for creating and maintaining your own personal ‘Patches’ along with

•Info about what’s being done locally.

Now in its 71st year in Kenosha County, KCAHCE formerly known as Extension Homemakers is often shortened to HCE for Home and Community Education. Its long-standing roots as a service and learning organization with a commitment to volunteerism and sharing with others, remains rooted.

For more info call/leave message at 262-697-3459.