1,500 pounds of unused medications collected at local National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; Narcan saved life hours later

From the Kenosha County Department of Human Services:

Local efforts on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day helped to collect roughly 1,500 pounds of unused medications, organizers announced today.

Furthermore, county officials learned that Narcan that was distributed at one of Saturday’s two local events was used just hours later to save the life of a person who was experiencing an opioid overdose.

“Fate intervened to save a life,” said Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman. “Had this person not chosen to carry Narcan, which he received at our event earlier that day, it is likely a life would have been lost.”

The 1,500-pound total recorded after Saturday’s collection events compares with roughly 1,300 pounds of medications delivered to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s regional collection site after Drug Take Back events in fall 2022, and 1,800 pounds delivered in spring 2022, said Kenosha County Behavioral Health Manager Kari Foss.

All told, 2,500 pounds of medications were delivered to the DEA site on Monday. This includes Saturday’s collections, as well as items collected in recent months at drop boxes located across Kenosha County.

Saturday’s events were held at the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol and the Wisconsin Probation and Parole Office, 1212 60th St. in Kenosha. In addition to providing convenient places for people to safely dispose of unneeded medications, the events offered Narcan training information about other behavioral health resources available in the community.

For those who were unable to attend, safe medication disposal drop boxes are located permanently across Kenosha County at the following locations and hours:

— Kenosha County Public Safety Building, 1000 55th St., Kenosha; Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (excluding holidays).

— Good Value Pharmacy, 3207 80th St., Kenosha; Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— Meijer Pharmacy, 7701 Green Bay Road, Kenosha; Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Pleasant Prairie Police Department, 8600 Green Bay Road, Pleasant Prairie; Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (excluding holidays).

— Somers Fire and Rescue Department, 7511 12th St. (Highway E), Somers; Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (excluding holidays).

— Salem Lakes Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Road (Highway 83), Salem Lakes; Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (excluding holidays).

— Twin Lakes Police Department, 920 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes; 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

— University of Wisconsin-Parkside Police Department, 900 Wood Road, Tallent Hall (East side of building); 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

— Walgreens Pharmacy, 3805 80th St., Kenosha; 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Narcan training and distribution of the life-saving medication are also available from Kenosha County Public Health. More information is available at https://NarcanTrainedKenosha.com.

For details about other resources available in the community, please contact the Behavioral Health Resource Center of Kenosha County at 262-764-8555.

“Help is available,” Foss said, “and recovery is possible.”