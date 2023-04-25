Retiring longtime elected officials honored at Wheatland annual meeting

From left: William Glembocki, Sheila Siegler, Andrew Lois / Contributed photo

A trio of Wheatland elected officials who are leaving office were recognized at the Wheatland annual meeting Monday.

Honored were:

William Glembocki, town chairman and member of the Plan Commission from April 2009 to April 2023.

Andrew Lois, town supervisor no. 2 from April 2007 to April 2023, Plan Commission member from January 1986 to April 2007 and Recreation Board member from 1986 to present.

Sheila Siegler, town clerk from April 1977 to April 2023.

Glembocki, Lois and Siegler were presented at the meeting with a plaque thanking them for their service and listing their terms and positions.