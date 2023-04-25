Retiring longtime elected officials honored at Wheatland annual meeting

Apr 25th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.
From left: William Glembocki, Sheila Siegler, Andrew Lois / Contributed photo

A trio of Wheatland elected officials who are leaving office were recognized at the Wheatland annual meeting Monday.

Honored were:

  • William Glembocki, town chairman and member of the Plan Commission from April 2009 to April 2023.
  • Andrew Lois, town supervisor no. 2 from April 2007 to April 2023, Plan Commission member from January 1986 to April 2007 and Recreation Board member from 1986 to present.
  • Sheila Siegler, town clerk from April 1977 to April 2023.

Glembocki, Lois and Siegler were presented at the meeting with a plaque thanking them for their service and listing their terms and positions.

