Retiring longtime elected officials honored at Wheatland annual meeting

A trio of Wheatland elected officials who are leaving office were recognized at the Wheatland annual meeting Monday.
Honored were:
- William Glembocki, town chairman and member of the Plan Commission from April 2009 to April 2023.
- Andrew Lois, town supervisor no. 2 from April 2007 to April 2023, Plan Commission member from January 1986 to April 2007 and Recreation Board member from 1986 to present.
- Sheila Siegler, town clerk from April 1977 to April 2023.
Glembocki, Lois and Siegler were presented at the meeting with a plaque thanking them for their service and listing their terms and positions.