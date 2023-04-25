Complaints against fire chief and fire inspector dismissed by Salem Lakes Fire Commission

Complaints against Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue Chief James Lejcar and Fire Marshal Steve Ptaszynski were dismissed from further action by the Salem Lakes Fire Commission Monday.

The complaints were dismissed by a 3 to 1 vote of the commission with Allen Dunski voting against the motion to dismiss and Allen Thennes absent.

The complaints were filed by Ron Gandt, who is a village trustee. The complaints allege Lejcar and Ptaszynski are “incompetent” and “very abusive” of their power as it relates to fire inspections. The complaint cites conflicts with the Kenosha County Fair, The Stage Stop in Wilmot and ATE in Silver Lake as examples. It goes on to list 27 businesses that Gandt says have had adverse experiences with Lejcar and Ptaszynski.

Attorneys representing Lejcar and Ptaszynski at Monday’s meeting via conference call argued the complaints did not meet requirements for further consideration because they did not address specific violations of rules or orders and provide evidence of those violations.

Attorney Kevin Todt, representing Lejcar, characterized Gandt’s complaint as vague and containing innuendo.

“I respectively request the commission dismiss the complaint,” Todt said.

Attorney Lane Rideout representing Ptaszynski, said the complaint against her client was substantively the same as the one against Lejcar and she also asked for dismissal.

Commission Chairman Tom Strachan said there is no appeal process available for either the person making the complaint or the defendants. Gandt could file a new complaint.