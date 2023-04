The Paris Town Board is scheduled to hold a Town Board meeting Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m., at Town Hall.

Agenda items include:

Consider authorizing the creation of a Paris Fire and Rescue Association.

Consideration of adding work shift for Paid on Premises to cover the 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. time frame.

Consideration of updates to fire truck 5512 to extend useful life.

The full agenda is available here.