The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

The Annual Town meeting also is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

Town Board meeting agenda items include:

Discussion regarding appointing a member to the Plan Commission

Set a date for road inspection

ATV travel on town roads – continuing discussion

The full Town Board agenda is available here.