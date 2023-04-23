Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting April 24, 2023

Apr 23rd, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular semi-monthly meeting Monday, starting at 2 p.m. at Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

Reappointment of board liaisons and commission and board members.

The full agenda is available here.

