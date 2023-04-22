Salem School District to host Alumni Night May 18

From the Salem School District:

Are you a Salem School Alumni?

Salem School is excited to invite all former Salem students and staff to our Salem School Alumni Night on

Thursday, May 18th, from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Salem School. Please enter through Door #11 on the Hwy AH

side of the building.

Let’s walk down memory lane together as we prepare to embark on our building renovation project, beginning

this spring!

— 5:45 pm – 6:00 pm – Arrival & Registration

— 6:00 pm – 6:45 pm – Building our Future at Salem: Construction sneak peek, Salem Trivia and fun giveaways!

— 6:45 pm – 7:30 pm – Tour the Building

— 7:30 pm – 8:00 pm – Refreshments & Conversation

Please RSVP by May 12, 2023 by visiting the following link: https://bit.ly/SalemSchoolAlumniNight

If you have any questions, please contact Nicole Pahl at Nicole.Pahl@salem.k12.wi.us or 262-843-2356 x.409