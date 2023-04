At about 3:23 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Protection District units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 10700 block of the northbound lanes of I-94.

Per dispatch: Crash involves a motorcyclist and another vehicle.

UPDATE 3:39 p.m. — Randall Fire Department requested to respond for mutual aid with an engine.