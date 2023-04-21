Truck-bicycle crash in Bristol results in serious injuries

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

On April 20th, 2023, at 10:07 AM, Kenosha County deputies, and Fire/Rescue personnel from the Village of Bristol responded to the 15200 block of CTH K for a serious motor vehicle crash involving a semi-truck and a bicyclist. Initial reports indicated that a 1998 Kenworth semi-truck was eastbound on CTH K when a bicyclist that was also traveling eastbound in front of the semi suddenly made a left turn into its path, resulting in the bicyclist being struck by the semi-truck.

The bicyclist, a 53-year-old female out of Grayslake Illinois sustained serious injuries and was transported to Froedert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. She was later transferred to Froedert Milwaukee by Flight for Life. The bicyclist’s condition remains critical at this time. The operator of the semi-truck was issued a citation for “Operating a commercial vehicle without a license”.

Due to the crash resulting in potentially life-threatening injuries, the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) responded to the scene to assist in the accident investigation.