Paddock Lake says keep construction traffic on Highway 50

Heavy construction equipment and trucks should stay off other Paddock Lake streets while an extensive reconstruction of Highway 50 is underway this summer.

That’s the message behind a resolution passed by the Paddock Lake Village Board Wednesday.

Vehicles from vendors and subcontractors of the state and its main contractor have been observed on village streets such as 74th Street and 248th Avenue, village administrator Tim Popanda said in a memo to the board on the subject.

The resolution imposes special restrictions preventing the use of any village road by contractors or vendors reconstructing Highway 50. Village maintained roads other than Highway 50 carry weight restrictions. Heavy construction related traffic could damage the roads, therefore increasing the village’s maintenance cost.

The board also authorized Popanda to place signs saying “No Highway 50 construction traffic allowed on village roads by order of Village Board per Ord. 26.05 (b).”