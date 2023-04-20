Units responding to Riverview School for medical call

At about 1:30 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to Riverview School for a medical call
Per dispatch: Patient injured in a fall.
UPDATE 1:32 p.m. — Twin Lakes Rescue dispatched to respond with an ambulance as mutual aid
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 1:30 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to Riverview School for a medical call
Per dispatch: Patient injured in a fall.
UPDATE 1:32 p.m. — Twin Lakes Rescue dispatched to respond with an ambulance as mutual aid
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2023 West of the I | Powered by WordPress