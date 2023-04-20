Sponsored post: Village of Salem Lakes seeking letters of interest for Boards and Commissions

Note: The following is a paid announcement from the village of Salem Lakes — DH

The Village of Salem Lakes is seeking letters of interest for the Following Boards and Commissions. Applicants must reside in the Village of Salem Lakes and be over the age of 18.

If you are interested in serving your community, more information on the various boards and commissions including times and dates, and how to submit your letter of interest can be found on the Village of Salem Lakes website www.VillageofSalemLakes.org You may also drop off your letter in person at Village of Salem Lakes 9814 Antioch Road or mail your letter to: Village of Salem Lakes PO Box 443. Salem, WI 53168 Attn: Village Clerk.

Plan Commission

Board of Appeals

Library Board

Park Commission

Representatives needed for Hooker Lake, Voltz Lake, & Silver Lake

Letters should indicate which Board or Commission you are interested in serving on.

Application Deadline is April 28, 2023

Appointments will be made May 1, 2023, at Special Board meeting immediately following the 6 pm Committee of the Whole meeting