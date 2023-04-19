Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education’s free Families Branching Out Expo is April 29

Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education, (KCAHCE) invites you to the 2nd Families Branching Out Expo, Saturday, April 29,10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kenosha County Center,19600 75TH St., (across from Benson Corners iconic truck) at Highways 45 and 50 in Bristol.

This free event coordinates with April as “Strengthening Families Month,” bringing city and county together to:

Learn about resources

Explore interactive displays

Do hands on activities

Enjoy varied seminars

This year, some 40 plus participating groups include: Thrivent Financial, Missy’s Monarchs, R-K Beekeepers, Root-Pike WIN Stormwater Tent, Tiny Hooves Rescue with Malakai the goat, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), Kenosha County 4-H, Scouts, Paddock Lake Lions Vision Screening, and Moose Child ID. Aurora Health will offer BP screenings, and ‘Teddy Bear Clinic’. Kids, bring your bears!

IT Rocks! Club of Indian Trail High School will be hiding rocks, and there will be outdoor fie and rescue vehicles, Kenosha Public Library Bookmobile along with the KITE GUY flying his kites.

Seminars include:

•10 a.m. — Water Safety’ Kenosha Community Sailing Center

•10:30 a.m. — Practicing Peace & Kindness, Peace Learning Circles

•11:15 a.m. — Internet Safety, Bureau of Consumer Protection

•12 p.m. — KC Sheriffs K-9 Demo (outside if sunny)

•12:30 p.m. — Services of The Sharing Center.

•1 p.m. — Showmanship, KC 4-H Rabbit Project

•1:30 p.m. — Line Dancing, Westosha Senior Center

For a complete listing of ‘What to Expect’, visit the Famlies Branching Out event link, or Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education on Facebook, or the website at https://wahceinc.org/kenosha-county-hce/ A program for the event is available here.

KCAHCE (formerly Extension Homemakers) asks if able to bring a non-perishable for The Sharing Center.