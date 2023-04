The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Wednesday at Village Hall (Municipal Building) starting at 7 p.m.

Agenda items include:

A Resolution to restrict WI DOT highway 50 construction traffic from entering, using, or traversing village owned and managed roads.

Approve Ordinance 23-02 an Ordinance to repeal and recreate section 26 of the code of Ordinances of the Village of Paddock Lake Traffic Regulations (prohibiting use of engine braking without mufflers).

The full agenda is available here.