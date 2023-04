The Bristol School District #1 board i scheduled to hold a regular meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. in Room 201.

The meeting also will be livestreamed here.

Among the agenda items are:

Closing Words From Departing Board Member

Agenda Format Changes

Building Project

2023-2024 Budget Forecast

2023-2024 School Hours

Oath of Office for Mrs. Danielle Whitaker

Closed session for: District Administrator Evaluation; Administrator Contracts.

The full agenda is available here