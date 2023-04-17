Units responding for crash in Paddock Lake

Apr 17th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 2:59 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash in the 6900 block of 236th Avenue in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: Single vehicle has struck a pole.

