Kenosha County Emergency Management offering free storm spotter’s class April 25 in Bristol

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Division of Emergency Management in cooperation with the National Weather Service will be sponsoring a free Storm Spotter’s Class on Wednesday, April 25, from 6:30 – 8:30 pm, at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th Street, Bristol.

Trained Storm Spotters are the eyes and ears of the National Weather Service. Storm Spotters provide critical information during severe weather to the County and the National Weather Service. This class will inform citizens what they need to know to identify potentially hazardous weather and is excellent for those who want to become a trained storm spotter or just gain more knowledge about severe weather and tornadoes. There is no obligation to become a Storm Spotter. This training will be led by a National Weather Service meteorologist.

According to the National Weather Service, there were 26 tornados confirmed in Wisconsin in 2022. This is higher than the state’s annual average of 23 tornados per year. The April 25th course will cover severe weather, weather safety, how to be weather aware, severe weather watches & warnings, and how you can help the National Weather Service as a trained spotter. The public is highly encouraged to attend to learn more about severe weather, and how it affects them. Law enforcement, fire departments, EMS, public works, and amateur radio operators often play a vital role during severe weather and are especially encouraged to attend.