Units respond mutual aid

Apr 16th, 2023
by Earlene Frederick.

12:01am Bristol, Salem Lakes, and Paris are among the departments responding for the working still alarm in Pleasant Prairie, in the 3600 block of 104th St. First reports were a porch on fire.

