Salem Lakes officials sworn in

Apr 16th, 2023
by Earlene Frederick.

New Village Trustees Jared Young, Kathryn Kelly Sweeting, and Bill Barhyte, and new Village President Rita Bucur were sworn in by Eileene Anderson, Interim Clerk. They were elected April 4th for terms lasting two years beginning April 18th.

President Rita Bucur
Trustees Bill Barhyte – Jared Young – Kathryn Kelly Sweeting
