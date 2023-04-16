Salem Lakes officials sworn in

New Village Trustees Jared Young, Kathryn Kelly Sweeting, and Bill Barhyte, and new Village President Rita Bucur were sworn in by Eileene Anderson, Interim Clerk. They were elected April 4th for terms lasting two years beginning April 18th.
