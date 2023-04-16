Man dies in motorcycle crash in Brighton

An Illinois man died in a crash in Brighton Saturday.

From a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department news release:

On April 15th, 2023, at 3:37 PM, Kenosha County deputies, and Fire/Rescue personnel from the Town of Burlington and Kansasville responded to the 700 block of 312th Avenue (CTH J) for a serious vehicle crash. Initial reports indicated that a 2013 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was southbound on 312th Avenue and failed to negotiate the curve as it approached 7th Street (CTH BB). According to the deputies on the scene, the motorcycle left the roadway and crashed into the ditch line on the west side of 312th Avenue. The roadway was wet as it had just finished raining. The motorcycle was occupied by two riders and had extensive damage.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 54-year-old male out of Buffalo Grove Illinois sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office. The female passenger of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Due to the crash resulting in a fatality, the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) responded to the scene to assist in the accident investigation.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification. The investigation is still active. The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5100.