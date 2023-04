At about 5:17 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a crash at Highways 50 and 83/75 (Brass Ball Corners) in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved.

UPDATE 5:22 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reports minor damage to two vehicles.

UPDATE 5:31 p.m. — Salem Lakes command reports no patient to be transported to the hospital and no road closure.

UPDATE 5:38 p.m. — Command terminated. All fire units clearing the scene and returning to quarters.