Salem School District comminity invited to participate in principal interview process

The Salem School District distributed the following news release regarding the selection process for the 4k-8 principal:

Dr. Vicki King, Superintendent of Salem School District, has announced that three finalists have been chosen for interviews for the Principal position, who will begin the 2023-2024 school year.

Salem community and family members are invited to participate in the interview process. Dr. King will ask predetermined questions of each finalist, and the community and families will be able to listen to the finalists’ answers and provide feedback. The interviews will be on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in the Large Group Instruction Room (LGI). You may enter through the lobby doors (Door 11) on the Hwy. AH side of the building. It would be helpful to the process if interested community and family members attended all sessions.

5:00 pm — Mr. Lewis Malczewski, presently 7-8 Principal for Academies of Racine Gifford

K8 School, Racine, WI

5:45 pm — Mr. Benjamin Holzem, presently Associate Principal of Whitewater Middle

School, Whitewater, WI

6:30 pm — Mr. Ryan Sandberg, presently 6-8 Principal of Salem School District, Salem, WI

Dr. King would also like to get ideas from our community and family members about questions that are important to them and should be asked of the finalists. Please use the following link to share your questions: https://bit.ly/salemprincipalquestions