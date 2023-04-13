Units responding investigation in Twin Lakes

At about 9:02 a.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police Department officers are responding to the 700 block of North Lake Avenue in Twin Lakes for an investigation.
Per dispatch: This is regarding possible gas exposure.
