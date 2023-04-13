Units responding for fire in Trevor

At about 2:53 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Randall Fire Department and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a fire in the 27300 block of 113th Street in Trevor.

Per dispatch: This is a dryer fire. People have evacuated. Some pets still inside.

UPDATE 3:01 p.m. — Salem Lakes unit arriving on scene reports no signs of fire from exterior. Out and investigating and assuming command.

UPDATE 3:08 p.m. — MABAS box alarm activated. Due to respond are:

With engines, Lake Villa Fire Protection District and Twin Lakes Fire Department.

With tenders, Randall and Town of Wheatland Fire Department.

With a truck, Kenosha Fire Department.

With an ambulance, Antioch Fire Department.

With a chief, Pleasant Prairie and Twin Lakes.

For change of quarters (station coverage), Spring Grove Fire Protection District, Paris, Kansasville Fire and Rescue and Lake Geneva Fire Department.

UPDATE about 3:19 p.m. — SL command releases all units still responding.