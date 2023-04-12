Red flag warning issued for fire conditions

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for about half of Wisconsin, including Kenosha County.

The warning is due to conditions favorable to fires, including unseasonably warm temperatures, gusty winds and low relative humidity.

The warning is set to be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

A red flag warning means “critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong winds … low relative humidity … and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.”

The warning text says “Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for possible burn bans.”