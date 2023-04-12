Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) announces district administrator hire

Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) has a new district administrator.

Kimberly F. Taylor was announced as the new district leader Wednesday via news release.

Most recently, Taylor was director and superintendent at Pathways High, a public charter High School in Milwaukee.

“Kimberly has accumulated a wealth of knowledge and experience through her past roles teaching, and leading as Dean of Studies, Principal, and Director/Superintendent positions,” David Van Kampen, board president, said in the news release. ” In addition, Kimberly is active in educational leadership at the state level and is well known for her educational contributions in leadership consulting, presenting at educational Seminars, and publishing papers … We are very excited to have Kimberly accept the role as our new District Administrative leader.”

Taylor will replace Jon Schleusner, who is retiring as of June 30, after nine years as the district’s top administrator.

“The Riverview community appreciates Jon’s dedicated service to the district ,” Van Kampen said.