Salem Lakes Village Board defers to new board on ATV/UTV ordinance

Salem Lakes Village Board members tabled discussion and action on creating an ordinance permitting UTV and ATV use on village roads, opting to leave the issue to the next board.

A referendum last week asking if voters favored the move passed Yes 2829 (60.15%) to No 1874 (39.85).

Also in that election, four newcomers were elected to the board replacing incumbents.

The new members were not seated for Monday’s meeting. The current board deferred on ATV/UTVs and some other issues to the new board, which will be in place by the next meeting.

“Let theme have it,” said Trustee Michael Culat, one of the defeated board members. “I think for us to do anything tonight, it would be kind of hasty.”

Trustee Ron Gandt, who will remain on the board, suggested forming a committee to formulate the ATV/UTV ordinance.

The next scheduled meeting of the board at this point is a committee of the whole on May 1.