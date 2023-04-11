Randall School kindergarten registration April 12 & 20

Randall School’s registration for 4-year-old and 5-year-old kindergarten will be by appointment on April 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and and April 20 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Please contact Natalie Borowski to reserve a time at nborowski@randall.k12.wi.us or 537-211 x 303.

Registration will be held in the junior high lobby of Randall School. Parents are required to bring their child’s original birth certificate, up-to-date immunization info and proof of residency. Turn in any forms completed from the Jan. 25 and April 5 open houses.

This is not for out-of-district families.

Children entering 4K must be 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2023 to enroll.

Children entering 5K must be 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2023. Children entering 5K only need to register if they are not currently enrolled in Randall’s 4k program.

Please contact the school at 537-2211 with any questions.